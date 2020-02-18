12-Year-Old Boy’s Skull Fractured After School Employee ‘Body Slams’ Him: Police
An employee at a non-profit Florida school for at-risk children “body slammed” a 12-year-old boy, fracturing his skull, authorities said Tuesday. The incident happened on Feb. 11 at AMIkids Pinellas in St. Petersburg when the victim “was reported to be ‘acting out’ during lunch,” according to a Pinellas Park police statement. “A behavioral interventionist (BI) redirected the student to the ‘Room of Opportunity’ where a physical altercation transpired. As a result of the altercation, the victim started to vomit and it is believed that he lost consciousness on more than one occasion.” The man accused of body-slamming the child is 5-foot-7 and roughly 300 pounds, while the 12-year-old weighs about 100 pounds, police said. The child was under supervision before being sent home with a “trash can on the [school] bus in the event that the student vomited,” according to police.
The boy stayed home from school the next day because his mother, who was not immediately informed about the incident, thought he had the flu, officials said. When he was finally taken to All Children’s Hospitals, doctors reportedly determined that “he had suffered a fractured skull, has two subdural hematomas, and a brain bleed” consistent with the altercation at school. Jarvis Delon West, a behavioral interventionist who was on-duty as a supervisor when the incident happened, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of failure to report child neglect and neglect of a child resulting in bodily harm. He is not being charged for the altercation itself.