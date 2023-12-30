12-Year-Old Charged After Lobbing Bottles into Times Square, Injuring Woman

Read it at New York Post
A 12-year-old faces a charge of reckless endangerment as a juvenile after lobbing glass bottles into Times Square from the 32nd floor of a hotel, the New York Post reported. An 11-year-old girl who participated in the hijinks avoided charges due to her age, according to the Post. A 24-year-old woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital after being cut on the head as a result of the children’s antics. The youngsters had been staying with their guardians at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel, with the street below briefly shut down by police due to the incident.