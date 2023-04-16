12-Year-Old Shot Dead With Assault-Style Rifle in Baltimore

Read it at WBAL
A 12-year-old boy was shot to death with an assault-style rifle in Baltimore on Saturday night—leading the mayor to decry the easy availability of “weapons that are used in war.” The child was shot several times and died in surgery, WBAL reported. “We talk about weapons that are used in war and should only be used in war that are being used on American streets, the streets of Baltimore. It is unnecessary and it is just absolutely wrong,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “And, anyone who would make a decision to do that, to do it to a kid, would do it to anybody.”