12-Year-Old Boy Tragically Dies After Collapsing in PE Class
‘SWELTERING HEAT’
A 12-year-old shockingly died after collapsing in his gym class in Lake Elsinore, California on Tuesday. It was the “sweltering heat” that was believed to be behind the loss of the beloved Yashua Robinson, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. “Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital,” the fundraising page said. The area has been gripped by a brutal heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to Southern California in recent weeks. As Robinson’s family copes with the loss of the young boy, they say they’re still in “shock and disbelief” over the tragedy. “He was a bright, talented, and loving child who had a bright future ahead of him,” a statement issued on behalf of Yahshua’s family said. “We are struggling to understand why this happened.”