125 Escaped Bison Are Running Wild in Nebraska
A herd of bison broke down the gate at a feedlot in Nebraska and have been running wild ever since. Five of the 125 animals have already been hit and killed by vehicles and a sixth was shot, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The owner has been scrambling to corral the animals and has hired a Kansas company to come in and wrangle them. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson is urging residents and farm owners to leave the bison alone. “Let this company do what they were hired to do. They will not need any assistance, so please refrain from forming search parties and taking any action,” he said.