CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
A “hellish” nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain, has killed at least 13 people—and the toll could rise as workers search the ravaged building. “The conditions continue to be extremely difficult,” José Ballesta, the city’s mayor, told reporters. Most of the dead were found on the top floor of the Teatre club after the blaze broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday. Ballesta said that the structure could collapse and that rescuers “are working in hellish circumstances.”