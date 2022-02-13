13 People Hurt After Bar Floor Collapses
SCARY
More than a dozen people were injured Saturday afternoon after the mezzanine floor of a bar in East London collapsed. Four were hospitalized after the incident at Two More Years, and seven were rescued from the sunken debris. London Ambulance Service strategic commander Brian Jordan said in a statement, “We declared a major incident and dispatched a number of resources to the scene. This included incident response officers, advanced paramedics, tactical advisers, clinical team managers, units from our hazardous area response team and several ambulances and fast response unit car crews.” A unidentified man inside the venue told Sky News, “There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down. Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds.”