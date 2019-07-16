CHEAT SHEET
Netflix Removes Controversial Suicide Scene From ‘13 Reasons Why’
Netflix has belatedly deleted a controversial suicide scene from a Season One episode of 13 Reasons Why on the advice of medical experts after fears were raised that it could increase the risk of teens taking their own lives. The show revolves around a high-school girl who sends a classmate a tape explaining why she killed herself and who she blames. One flashback scene in the show’s first season shows the girl cutting her wrists in a bathtub. Netflix confirmed on Twitter early Tuesday that the scene has been ditched. The move comes after a study funded by the National Institutes of Health suggested that 13 Reasons Why was a factor in a rise in teen suicides. The third season will start this year.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741