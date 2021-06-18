13 Republicans Try to Create Crisis Over Biden’s ‘Cognitive Function’ With Letter to White House Physician
BRAIN DRAIN
More than a dozen House Republicans signed a letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) demanding that President Joe Biden undergo a cognitive fitness test. Jackson, who was former President Donald Trump’s physician while he was in office, also addressed the letter to Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The 13 House Republicans who signed the letter were Reps. Bob Gibbs (R-OH), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Andy Harris (R-MD), Brian Babin (R-TX), Jody Hice (R-GA), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Gregory Steube (R-FL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Beth Van Duyne (R-TX). Jackson wrote, “The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office.”