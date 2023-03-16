CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    WATCH: 13-Seed Furman University Upsets UVA With Massive Last-Second Shot

    BRACKET BUSTER

    The Daily Beast

    Photo Illustraiton by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    And just like that, we’ve got our first bracket buster. Furman University, a 13-seed that hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in 43 years, pulled off a massive upset against the fourth-seed University of Virginia on Thursday, turning a last-second turnover into a three-point shot for the lead with 2.2 seconds left in the game. The Greenville, South Carolina university’s basketball team will advance to the second round of the South region, facing the winner of Thursday evening’s matchup between San Diego State University and the College of Charleston. Watch that bracket-busting play below.