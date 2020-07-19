CHEAT SHEET
13 Shot After Dispute in Illinois
Thirteen people were shot in Peoria, Illinois early Sunday morning at a gathering of almost 200 people. Police say that there were multiple shooters involved, but none of the victims had life threatening injuries. Amy Dotson, a spokesperson for Peoria Police, said that the shooting was the “result of a dispute between groups of people,” but did not say whether it was connected to gang violence. Two victims were found at the scene and taken to a local hospital by police, and 11 others went separately to local hospitals. Police have not identified suspects. Seventeen people in total have been shot over the course of the weekend in Peoria, with one death early Saturday morning.