13 Shot in Downtown Austin’s Party District
CHAOS
A shooting in downtown Austin early Saturday morning left 13 people injured and thousands scrambling for cover, the Austin American-Statesman reports, and the suspect still at large. Chaos erupted after reports of an active attack around 1:30 a.m. CDT. Some police had to use their own cars to transport victims to hospitals and officers attempted CPR on the street. The shooting took place on East Sixth Street, Austin’s main party district, with police reporting crowds nearing pre-pandemic levels. Police said the shooter shot randomly but the attack appeared to be an isolated one. “But what we have seen in recent months and over the last year or so is an increase in gun violence,” Austin Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon said.
Of the 13 people shot, 11 were in stable condition while two remained critical. Local police and the FBI are investigating.