13 Shot Including 16-Year-Old Boy at Chicago Memorial Service
Two people have been taken into custody after an early morning shootout at a memorial service on Chicago’s south side that inured 13 people including a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to the scene after a scuffle that started inside a private residence spilled out into the street. Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said someone opened fire inside and then once people were outside a person started shooting at them from inside the home. The injured range in age between 16 and 48. Seven of the injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and six provided their own transportation to emergency rooms. “This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that party and flowed onto the street,” Waller said at a Sunday press conference. “Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave, and that’s when shots were fired outside.” The memorial service was for a person who was slain in Chicago last April.