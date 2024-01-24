13-Year-Old Accused of Ramming Car Into Bakery Before Mob Ransacked It
NOT SWEET
Five suspects have been arrested for being part of a mob of over 100 people that looted a Compton bakery during a street takeover earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times. At a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that one of the five people arrested for ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food on Jan. 2 was a 13 year old, whom police suspected used a Kia Soul as a battering ram, allowing the crowd to rush into the store. Surveillance video of the break-in went viral, and was used to help identify the suspects. Upon seeing the video, community members “were so offended that we started to get a lot of tips,” Luna said. The incident resulted in $70,000 worth of damages, but thanks to community crowd-funding, the family-owned business has been able to reopen its doors.