13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Murder of Barnard College Freshman Tessa Majors
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, CBS News reports. Police say the teen was found trespassing in a building wearing clothes that matched the description of the suspect in the young woman’s murder. He was carrying a knife believed to be used in the attack. He is reported to have confessed to police that he and two others killed Majors during an attempted robbery, and investigators are reportedly now seeking them. The boy, who has not been named, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of criminal trespass, one official told The Daily Beast. Police found a knife on him, the official said.
Majors, 18, a Virginia native, was walking near the entrance of Morningside Park on West 116th Street in Manhattan before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening when she was attacked by a group of people, according to police. She was found staggering with stab wounds to her face and body and pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. “During the struggle, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters. “She staggered her way up the street. One of the security guards saw her and called 911.”