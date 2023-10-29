13-Year-Old to Be Charged as Adult After Allegedly Stabbing Mom to Death
‘BLOOD ALL OVER’
A 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 12 death of his mother. After Rosa allegedly called 911 and confessed to the murder, police found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib where a 14-day-old infant was found, unharmed. In call audio obtained by NBC News, Rosa can be heard telling the dispatcher, “Ma’am, she’s dead,” adding that there is “blood all over the floor.” He says that he didn’t harm his half-sister: “I did not touch her. I didn’t want to touch my sister.” The 13-year-old also tells the dispatcher that he “took pictures” and told a friend online about what he’d allegedly done, asking the dispatcher, “Is that bad?” A lawyer for Rosa told NBC on Sunday that the teenager “has strong support from his entire family,” and that the team had “full faith in the criminal justice system and due process of law.”