13-Year-Old Double Murder Suspect Escapes Custody in North Carolina
A North Carolina 13-year-old charged with two counts of first degree murder escaped from custody on Tuesday after a court appearance, news station WTVD reports. The teen, identified only as Jericho W., was in court at around noon when he disappeared. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the escape occurred after Jericho and two others were placed in a holding room together by a transport team. When a staffer opened the door, Jericho was able to escape out of the facility and into a wooded area. At the time, he was reportedly wearing leg restraints and no shoes. Jericho was one of two individuals arrested for the October deaths of brothers Frank and Adam Thomas. He is also facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. The Department of Public Safety said the teen should be considered a threat to the public due to his “prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior.” Jericho is described to be about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants.