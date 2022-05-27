13-Year-Old Girl Opens Fire on Man During Heated Custody Exchange, Cops Allege
CHILD LOCK
A Georgia man was shot by a 13-year-old girl who opened fire during a custody exchange supervised by deputies, authorities say. The incident began Wednesday when a 38-year-old man arrived at a home in Fayetteville to collect his 3-year-old child, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. At his request, a deputy reportedly attended to supervise the exchange. But as the man approached the front porch, a teen girl appeared and began firing, striking him multiple times, the GBI said. The deputy responded with gunfire and shot the girl, the GBI said. Both were rushed to hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Investigators did not report the nature of the man and teen’s relationship.