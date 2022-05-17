13-Year-Old Boy Playing in Utah Sand Dunes Killed in Tunnel He Was Digging
BURIED ALIVE
A 13-year-old boy was killed after a tunnel he was digging in the sand dunes of a Utah state park collapsed on top of him, leaving him trapped. Ian Spendlove, from Santa Clara, was playing in the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday afternoon when a family member saw the tunnel he had dug in the side of a dune collapse on him. A Parks Service spokesman He was dug out about 25 minutes later and flown to hospital in first St. George and then Salt Lake City, but died Sunday. A Utah State Parks spokesman said the tragedy underlined the need for visitors to make safety a priority: “Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and always let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return.”