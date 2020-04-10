13-Year-Old Journalist Says New York Post Stole Her Linda Tripp Scoop
Hilde Lysiak, the 13-year-old editor-in-chief of the local news site Orange Street News, has called out The New York Post for failing to credit her for the scoop that Clinton whistleblower Linda Tripp was nearing death earlier this week. A Post staffer tweeted out his outlet’s story, captioned: “EXCLUSIVE: Linda Tripp, ‘whistleblower’ of Clinton impeachment probe, is seriously ill and near death.” Lysiak quote tweeted him to say, “The Orange Street News reported this ‘exclusive’ last night. I'm used to other media taking credit for my work and dismissing me, but this is misleading and needs to be called out.” Lysiak had tweeted April 7 that Tripp was gravely ill, and the Post’s story is timestamped April 8. She tweeted the next day to thank the outlet for removing an “Exclusive” banner from its story. Lysiak rose to minor fame when she was the first to report on a murder in her neighborhood in 2016. The Apple TV+ show Home Before Dark is based on her work.