Florida COVID Whistleblower’s 13-Year-Old Son Arrested for Threatening Posts, Cops Say
‘THREATS OF TERRORISM’
The 13-year-old son of Rebekah Jones, the whistleblower who clashed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about COVID data before she was fired by the state, was arrested this week on a “digital threats of terrorism” charge and has been ordered to be on “home detention,” the Pensacola News Journal reported. The alleged threats were posted in a private Snapchat group, which allegedly included memes about school shootings and writings from Jones’ son, according to an incident report and Twitter posts by Jones. “I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school,” one of the posts allegedly said. According to an incident report, the teen also told a friend that he intended to launch a mass shooting at the school soon before Spring Break, later revising the date to March 31. Jones said Wednesday that her family “is not safe” and claimed, without proof, that her kid’s arrest was ordered by DeSantis himself. “There is no freedom here,” she wrote in a tweet. “Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king.”