13-Year-Old Boy Dies in Dirt Bike Crash as Cops Try to Pull Him Over
‘CHASED TO HIS DAMN GRAVE’
A 13-year-old boy was killed riding a dirt bike Sunday afternoon in Boynton Beach, Florida, as he was followed by a police SUV trying to pull him over. As reported by WPTV News, Stanley Davis Jr. had just gassed up his red and white bike at a Chevron before turning onto the boulevard. Police claim the young teen was driving erratically, prompting their pursuit, which ended with Davis crashing into a median. Though he was wearing a helmet, he was killed on the scene. The Boynton Beach police chief promised a full investigation to determine what exactly led to the boy’s death; the officer involved in the chase has also been placed on leave until the investigation is concluded. Davis’ grandmother, Tina Hunter, is reported to have said, “That was my grandson, my only grandson. They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave.”