13-Year-Old Becomes First Person to Beat Tetris
RECORD BREAKER
A 13-year-old became the first known person to beat Tetris on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, breaking world records for total score, level achieved, and total number of lines. Willis Gibson, who goes by the name Blue Scuti, took around 38 minutes to achieve a “True Killscreen” where the blocks fall so quickly that the game crashes. According to 404 Media, only an artificial intelligence tool had previously broken the game, but Blue Scuti used the “rolling” technique popularized in the Tetris community in 2021 where a player rolls their fingers on the bottom of their NES controller in order to press the D-pad fast enough to keep up with the game. In an interview with Twitch streamer ITZsharky1, Blue Scuti said, “My biggest struggle was when the nerves started kicking in after 30 minutes of play.” He dedicated his win to his dad, Adam Gibson, who died in December.