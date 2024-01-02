CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    13-Year-Old Becomes First Person to Beat Tetris

    RECORD BREAKER

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    a gamer plays the game Tetris 99 developed by Arika and published by Nintendo on February 18, 2019 in Paris, France

    Chesnot/Getty

    A 13-year-old became the first known person to beat Tetris on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, breaking world records for total score, level achieved, and total number of lines. Willis Gibson, who goes by the name Blue Scuti, took around 38 minutes to achieve a “True Killscreen” where the blocks fall so quickly that the game crashes. According to 404 Media, only an artificial intelligence tool had previously broken the game, but Blue Scuti used the “rolling” technique popularized in the Tetris community in 2021 where a player rolls their fingers on the bottom of their NES controller in order to press the D-pad fast enough to keep up with the game. In an interview with Twitch streamer ITZsharky1, Blue Scuti said, “My biggest struggle was when the nerves started kicking in after 30 minutes of play.” He dedicated his win to his dad, Adam Gibson, who died in December.

    Read it at 404 Media