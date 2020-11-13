Read it at The Washington Post
More than 130 Secret Service officers, who are supposed to keep President Donald Trump and the White House safe, have either come down with the deadly coronavirus or have been exposed to it, according to a report by The Washington Post. COVID-19 has forced nearly 10 percent of Secret Service officers to isolate or quarantine, and it’s believed to be due to Trump’s pre-election campaign rally tour around the country. The agency is also investigating whether the officers may have contracted the virus at the White House as well. “Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic,” a former senior Secret Service supervisor said. “That does not bode well for White House security.”