14 Elementary School Students Eat Marijuana Edibles in Class
WHOOPS
Fourteen children at a New Mexico elementary school ingested THC-infused edibles in class on Monday, prompting hospital visits for all of them. Administrators at Algodones Elementary School told parents that authorities learned of the incident at about 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when a student became sick and school officials learned another student had been sharing cannabis candies with classmates. All of the students were checked out at a hospital and released, Superintendent Matthew Montaño told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “Like any other school system in New Mexico, we will have to grapple with educating our families, children and staff on what to look for, and how to provide safe environments for our children under this new era of legalization,” the district said in a statement.