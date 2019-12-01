14 Killed in Blazing Mexican Gunfight Ahead of Barr’s Visit

Read it at Reuters
Mexican police got into a blazing hourlong gunfight with cartel members on Saturday—leaving 14 dead and the local mayor’s office riddled with bullets. The explosion of violence comes days before Attorney General Bill Barr is set to travel to Mexico for discussions on security, and days after President Trump threatened to designate drug gangs as terrorists. Ten suspected cartel members and four officers were killed in Coahuila near the U.S. border, according to Reuters, which reported that others were still missing.