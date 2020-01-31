14 More U.S. Troops Suffered Brain Injuries in Iranian Rocket Attack, Pentagon Says
For the second time in two days, the Pentagon on Thursday revised upward the number of U.S. troops left with traumatic brain injuries as a result of an Iranian rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq earlier this month. The Defense Department revealed an additional 14 service members suffering “mild traumatic brain injury,” bringing the total count to 64. The Pentagon had previously upped the tally from 34 to 50 on Tuesday. Thirty-nine of those injured are said to have already returned to duty. “We'll continue to monitor them the rest of their lives, actually, and continue to provide whatever treatment is necessary,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in announcing the updated figure. “And we take great pride in the fact that these are our own and we’re going to take care of them.”