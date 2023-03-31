CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
14 Teachers Reportedly Ditch Colorado School During Active Shooter Threat
BUT...ARM THEM!
Read it at KDVR
Students at a Loveland, Colorado, high school were abandoned by more than a dozen of their teachers on Wednesday after administrators were tipped off to a possible active shooter, KDVR reported. After first claiming that “a small number of teachers were not at their rooms at all times during this incident,” a district spokesperson told the news station on Thursday that “small number” in fact meant “14.” “It seemed that no one was there, and I didn’t know what to do,” one student said. “I didn’t really know what was going on.” The threat turned out to be unfounded. According to the spokesperson, the school is now reportedly reviewing its active shooter policy “to reflect and to review protocols as we move forward.”