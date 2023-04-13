14 U.S. Special Forces Were in Ukraine Last Month, Leaked Docs Show
BOOTS ON THE GROUND
More than a dozen Americans were operating on the ground as military special forces in Ukraine earlier this year, according to one of dozens of classified Pentagon documents that leaked online in recent days. The file, dated March 23, reveals that 14 U.S. special forces were there at the time it was written. Another document, dated February 28, indicates that 97 special forces from Nato countries were active in Ukraine at that point: 50 British, Latvia with 14, the U.S. with 14, France with 15, and the Netherlands with one soldier. It was unclear where exactly the forces were located or what they were doing, but American officials said on Wednesday that no U.S. Special Forces in Ukraine have been involved in combat, according to The New York Times.