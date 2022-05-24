14-Year-Old Boy Found Guilty of Murdering 12-Year-Old Ava White
SNAPCHAT STABBING
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool, making him one of Britain’s youngest convicted murderers. The boy, who has a legal right to anonymity, denied murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he accidentally stabbed White in self-defense; it took the jury just upwards of two hours to find him guilty of murder. On November 25, White and her friends were watching the switching on of the Liverpool Christmas lights when the defendant and his friends began filming them. White asked him to delete the video, which he posted on Snapchat, after which he stabbed her in the neck with a knife. CCTV footage captured much of the interaction, including the fatal moment, and shows that the boy bought butter and prepared to take selfies in a local shop after the attack. White’s friends said that he “grinned” after the stabbing. The boy originally lied to police, saying he was not at the scene and blaming the stabbing on another boy, though the CCTV footage shows that he was the assailant. The trial judge told the 14-year-old that he would face a life sentence and that she only has to “decide what the shortest amount of time that you will have to serve in custody is.”