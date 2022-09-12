14-Year-Old Charged With Murder After 10-Year-Old Cousin Is Shot in Head
AWFUL
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 10-year-old cousin, North Carolina authorities say. The children’s names were not released, but cops say officers responded to a home in a Greensboro suburb on Thursday to find a girl, a 5th grade student, shot in the head. No other details about the incident were released, beyond a police lieutenant describing the scene as “a little chaotic” when officers arrived, with “several” people running through the yard. “She is someone’s child,” neighbor Gracie Reynolds told WFMY. “It hurts that this baby is not going to be here anymore. She had her whole life ahead of her.” The local school district said the 14-year-old was not enrolled in a school there. In the girl’s honor, candles and balloons were added to the street sign near where she was killed.