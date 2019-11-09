‘TROUBLING’
14-Year-Old Girl Charged With ‘Brutal’ Killing of Philadelphia Army Veteran
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in connection with a 60-year-old man who was found beaten to death in his Philadelphia home. The girl turned herself into police on Thursday, and was charged with murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence Saturday morning, according to court records. Police said Al Chernoff, an Army veteran, was beaten, slashed, and partially tied up when police found him about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. “It’s extremely troubling. It was a very brutal murder,” Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. Investigators said earlier this week that surveillance video showed the girl inside Chernoff’s house. NBC Philadelphia reports that Chernoff was well-known in the animal care community, and had 11 cats, as well as pet turtles and frogs. His pets were placed in a local rescue group.