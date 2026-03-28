14-Year-Old Is First Teen on State’s General Election Ballot for Governor

A high school freshman in Vermont will be the state’s first teenage gubernatorial candidate to appear on a general election ballot. Dean Roy, a 14-year-old student at Stowe High School and former legislative page at the state capitol, is running as a third-party candidate in the Freedom and Unity party, which he founded. “I don’t expect necessarily to win,” Roy said, per the Associated Press. “What I do expect is to start the movement, and get more young people to come in behind me and say, ‘Yeah, we also want to make change.’” On Instagram, Roy explained further: “I know it sounds crazy, a 14-year-old running for governor, but honestly, look at the people in charge right now. They’ve been doing this forever and things still aren’t working.” Vermont, unlike most states, has no minimum age requirement to run for governor; candidates must have only lived in the state for four years. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, 67, commended Roy for getting involved in the political process, but questioned his lack of experience. To Roy, housing is the most pressing issue in Vermont.

The Associated Press