CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    14-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Girl Before Strangling Her to Death: Cops

    HORRIFIC

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    John Moore/Getty

    A 14-year-old in Connecticut sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl before strangling her to death and leaving her body in the basement of an apartment complex, police said. The older teenager, who was arrested in Manchester on Friday, has been charged with felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor. The alleged murderer has not been named. The family of the victim has identified her as Zaniya Wright. She was found dead five months ago after her mother reported her missing.

    Read it at NBC Connecticut