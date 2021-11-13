14-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Girl Before Strangling Her to Death: Cops

Read it at NBC Connecticut
A 14-year-old in Connecticut sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl before strangling her to death and leaving her body in the basement of an apartment complex, police said. The older teenager, who was arrested in Manchester on Friday, has been charged with felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor. The alleged murderer has not been named. The family of the victim has identified her as Zaniya Wright. She was found dead five months ago after her mother reported her missing.