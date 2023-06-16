15 Dead After Van Full of Seniors Collides With Truck in Canada

Read it at CBC
A van carrying Canadian senior citizens to a casino crashed into a semi truck on Thursday, leaving 15 people dead and sending 10 others to the hospital. Authorities warned the death toll could rise from the accident in Carberry, a rural area in Manitoba. Ron Bretecher told the CBC that his mother was in the hospital while his father was unaccounted for. “So [my] family’s just basically waiting for word,” he said. “It’s just very difficult.” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Rob Lasson said “the public is reeling” from the enormity of the tragedy. “Death on this scale is never normalized for us,” he told the Associated Press.