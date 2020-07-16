15 Female Former Redskins Staffers Allege Sexual Harassment and Verbal Abuse by Team Employees: WaPo
More than a dozen women who previously worked for the Washington Redskins say they suffered sexual harassment and verbal abuse while working for the NFL team in incidents ranging from 2006 to 2019, The Washington Post reports. One woman, Emily Applegate, said the former chief operating officer requested she wear a tight dress to a meeting “so the men in the room have something to look at” and that she would meet a female colleague in the bathroom every day to cry over what was “the most miserable experience” of her life. The 14 others who spoke to the Post described similar situations anonymously for fear of legal reprisal, and the team declined to release them from their non-disclosure agreements. Three executives reportedly departed after the Post presented the allegations to the team. A team spokesperson said it had hired a law firm to investigate the allegations. The team’s statement reads, “The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously.” The team recently vowed to change its name, which comes from a racist slur for Native Americans, after its stadium sponsor FedEx threatened to pull company dollars if the team did not change its logo and name.