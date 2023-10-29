CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    15 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition After Halloween Party Mass Shooting in Chicago

    SCARY

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Chicago Police respond to a shooting in July.

    Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/via Getty Images

    At least 15 people with 2 critically injured were shot at a Halloween party just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Officers reportedly came on the scene to find a man shooting into a building with a firearm. He fled on foot but has since been arrested and his firearm recovered. A total of six women and nine men between the ages of 26 and 53 were reportedly shot and a 26-year old woman, shot in the left hip and right buttocks, and a 48-year old man, shot in both legs and hips, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It remains unclear if there have been any deaths from the shooting.

    Read it at ABC7 Chicago