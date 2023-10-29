15 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition After Halloween Party Mass Shooting in Chicago

Read it at ABC7 Chicago
At least 15 people with 2 critically injured were shot at a Halloween party just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Officers reportedly came on the scene to find a man shooting into a building with a firearm. He fled on foot but has since been arrested and his firearm recovered. A total of six women and nine men between the ages of 26 and 53 were reportedly shot and a 26-year old woman, shot in the left hip and right buttocks, and a 48-year old man, shot in both legs and hips, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It remains unclear if there have been any deaths from the shooting.