IED Blast Injures 15 Inside Indian Restaurant Near Toronto

At least 15 people were injured late Thursday when a blast tore through an Indian restaurant in Ontario. Police say they have recovered an improvised explosive device from the scene at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, a city just south of Toronto. A manhunt is underway for two men seen fleeing the scene. Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the incident at 10.30 p.m. local time, and later issued CCTV footage of the two suspects, describing them both as men around 5 foot 10 in height with light or fair skin. Three of those injured are said to have suffered “critical blast injuries,” though no further details were available on their condition.