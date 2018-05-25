CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    IED Blast Injures 15 Inside Indian Restaurant Near Toronto

    Explosion

    Twitter/Peel Paramedics

    At least 15 people were injured late Thursday when a blast tore through an Indian restaurant in Ontario. Police say they have recovered an improvised explosive device from the scene at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, a city just south of Toronto. A manhunt is underway for two men seen fleeing the scene. Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the incident at 10.30 p.m. local time, and later issued CCTV footage of the two suspects, describing them both as men around 5 foot 10 in height with light or fair skin. Three of those injured are said to have suffered “critical blast injuries,” though no further details were available on their condition.

    Read it at CBC News