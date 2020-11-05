15 Kindergartners Possibly Exposed to Rabies After Playing With Infected Bat at Texas School

Read it at KXAN
Fifteen kindergarteners at a Texas school were potentially exposed to rabies after playing near or with an infected bat outside their elementary school. Manor, Texas, police said that the families of students who were seen in a video interacting with the animal have been notified, and that they were referred to a physician. Lagos Elementary School has reportedly been inspected for more bats or pests and will notify families should more be found. This same school was shut down earlier in the week due to a campus employee testing positive for COVID-19.