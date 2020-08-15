CHEAT SHEET
15-Year-Old Boy Dies of COVID in Georgia
A 15-year-old boy has become one of Georgia’s latest coronavirus fatalities, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on Saturday. The teen is the second-youngest person to succumb to the virus in the state and had no underlying health conditions. The boy, whose name was not released, lived in Gwinnett County, where schools are set to re-open this fall. So far, 4,474 people in the state have died from COVID, according to a New York Times database.