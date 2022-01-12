CHEAT SHEET
15-Year-Old Shot 22 Times Walking Family Dog
A 15-year-old was shot 22 times late Tuesday night while out walking the family dog, according to Houston Police. After Diamond Alvarez set out with the dog, the pooch returned home without her, prompting her mother, Anna Machado, to call 911. Machado told local station KPRC, “I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive.” Police pronounced Alvarez, a sophomore at nearby Madison High School and an honors student, dead at the scene when they arrived. Police have not identified any suspects.