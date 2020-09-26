15-Year-Old Girl Arrested by Border Officials After Hospital Surgery
BRUTAL
A 15-year-old girl, who has lived in the U.S. for her whole life, is facing deportation after Customs and Border Protection officials arrested her at a Texas hospital. The girl was taken to a hospital in Edinburg with gall-bladder pain and needed to be transferred to a San Antonio hospital for surgery however she would have to go through a CBP highway checkpoint to get there. Both the teen and her aunt are undocumented. CBP arrested the aunt in Edinburg and allowed the girl to be taken to San Antonio but guarded her room as she underwent surgery. Afterwards, she was taken into CBP custody and designated an unaccompanied migrant child. “It’s a reiteration of family separation,” Sarah Valdes, the teenager’s lawyer, told CBS News. “She’s only unaccompanied because they showed up at the hospital and they arrested her adult family member.”