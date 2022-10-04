15-Year-Old Girl and Boyfriend Arrested in Her Dad’s Murder
A teen couple was arrested Tuesday in connection to the stabbing death of the girlfriend’s 70-year-old father, Nebraska authorities say. Sallie Gilmer, 15, has been charged with suspicion of first-degree murder, while her boyfriend, 16-year-old Isaac Honigschmidt, is accused of aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Both teens will be charged as adults, the county attorney, Pat Condon, said Tuesday. Police said the incident happened Monday when Gilmer called 911 and told an operator that her father, Jesse Gilmer, had been stabbed. Cops responded to the teen’s apartment to find her father dead. After a brief investigation, cops say they arrested the couple, but did not release additional details on the motive. Both teens were students at a high school in Lincoln, Nebraska’s capital city, said a spokesperson for the local school district.