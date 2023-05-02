Florida Teen Killed in Horrific Equestrian Mishap
HEARTBREAKING
A talented young equestrian died Sunday after a fall while taking part in a Florida competition. Hannah Serfass, a 15-year-old from Webster, Florida, was riding in a hunter/jumper competition when her horse tripped and fell, according to a statement from the United States Equestrian Federation. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Serfass’ horse took a bad plant on its left front hoof, causing Serfass to “topple forward and off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground. The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider’s head on the ground.” Competition personnel administered first aid until first responders arrived and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Fox Lea Farm, which hosted the competition, acknowledged the incident Sunday in a Facebook post. “Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today,” the post said. “Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”