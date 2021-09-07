CHEAT SHEET
15-Year-Old Kentucky High School Student Dies of COVID-19
A Kentucky high school student has died of COVID-19, a school official in Shelby County confirmed Tuesday. Justin Cline was 15 years old, his father confirmed to local media, and he passed on Sunday. A family member wrote on Facebook, “We are so heartbroken. He was such a bright light in a dark world, such a big smile, and even bigger heart.” The tragic announcement comes the same day that Kentucky’s Senate Education Committee adopted legislation banning the state from issuing universal mask mandates in schools. “We are using all tools currently available to us to keep students and staff safe,” the official said.