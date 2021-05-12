15-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Murder in Carjacking That Killed Uber Eats Driver
A 15-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday for carjacking an Uber Eats driver’s vehicle and causing a crash that left him dead. The teenager entered the plea in exchange for other charges against her being dropped, according to a spokesperson for Washington, D.C. Superior Court. Her name was not released. Armed with a stun gun, the girl and a 13-year-old alleged accomplice carjacked a Honda Accord belonging to Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant in Washington, D.C. in late March. During the ensuing fight, the girls took control of his car, and when he attempted to take it back, he was left “hanging outside the car” from the driver’s side door as it moved forward. The vehicle crashed and turned over, injuring the food delivery driver, and he later died from his wounds. The alleged accomplice has also been charged with murder.