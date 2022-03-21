15-Year-Old Boy ID’d as Suspect in 3 Separate Philly Shootings
TEENAGE KICKS
A teenage boy in Philadelphia charged with shooting two people last week has been identified as a suspect in two other shootings this month, according to authorities. Yazid West, 15, was arrested on Friday night after firing eight shots into a car near Temple University, injuring the pair of teenage girls inside, Police Capt. John Walker said. One of the girls had sprayed a can of mace out of the vehicle’s window following a “chance encounter,” as The Philadelphia Inquirer characterized it, with West and his friends. Both girls, aged 16 and 17, are in stable condition after being transported to the hospital with gunshot injuries. West is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons violations—and is expected to be hit with more charges related to the two other incidents. On March 5, West is believed to have shot a 14-year-old in an altercation that left one of his own friends injured. The 14-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Just over a week later, on March 15, West allegedly fired a gun into a house, after the mother of another teenager forbade her son from hanging out with him and his friends, according to investigators. No one was injured.