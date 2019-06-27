CHEAT SHEET
LOTS OF EYES
15.3 Million Viewers Watched First Democratic Primary Debate
At least 15 million people tuned into the first 2020 Democratic primary debate on Wednesday night, CNN reports. According to Nielsen ratings, 15.3 million people tuned in on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo to the first of the two Democratic primary debates. That figure reportedly doesn’t include people who watched livestreams on YouTube, Twitter, and other websites. Wednesday night’s numbers were almost higher than the record set during the 2015 Democratic primary debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, with 15.5 million tuning in. Those numbers still pale in comparison to Trump’s first time on the debate stage in 2015, which drew 24 million to Fox News. Thursday night’s debate—featuring ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders—could potentially draw an even bigger audience.