‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon Dead at 27
RIP
Autumn Crittendon, who once starred on the hit MTV show, "16 & Pregnant," died Saturday at her home in Virginia, TMZ reported Monday. She was 27. The young mother was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Saturday morning and responding paramedics' attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, sources told TMZ. A cause of death remained unknown on Monday, although the sources said Crittendon, who was diabetic, had been feeling sick and fighting heartburn recently, and had also been dealing with kidney issues, according to the outlet. Authorities in Henrico County are currently investigating the death. Crittendon appeared on Season 5, Episode 2 of the reality television show that aired in April 2014, chronicling her pregnancy with her firstborn, Drake, who she parented with then-boyfriend, Dustin Franklin, TMZ reported. Aside from Drake, Crittendon also leaves behind two other children.