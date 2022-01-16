‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dies at 26
Jordan Cashmyer, a star of 16 & Pregnant, has died at just 26. Cashmyer starred on the MTV reality show in 2014 with her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, while she was pregnant with her daughter, Evie. The couple struggled with numerous hardships, as Cashmyer’s family had disowned her for her relationship with Taylor, and they were facing homelessness ahead of Evie’s birth. After the show, the couple broke up and Taylor’s father and stepmother stepped in and shared guardianship of Evie with him. In 2015, Cashmyer temporarily signed away her custody rights to Taylor’s mother. She was reportedly struggling with mental health issues, suicidal thoughts, and addiction. In 2017, Cashmyer was working in a strip club and was arrested for drug possession. In January of 2021, Cashmyer had celebrated a year of sobriety. Her cause of death has yet to be released. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” her mother Jessica Cashmyer wrote in a Facebook post confirming her death. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”